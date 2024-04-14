1 man dead following shooting outside northwest Fresno bar

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting outside a bar on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Ewell's Place on the northwest corner of Shaw and Marks Avenues just before 2:00 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses are being interviewed, and police are searching for evidence to help determine what led to the shooting.

The parking lot of the scene will remain blocked off as the investigation continues.

No suspect description has been released.

If you have any information, you can call Fresno Police.