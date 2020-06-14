2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crime scene tape blocks off the intersection of Mariposa and Fifth Streets in Fowler after a deadly shooting.

A 16-year-old and a man in his 40's were killed inside a home.

"It is a scary thought that something like that would happen, and it could have went out into the streets and hurt other people as well," said long time Fowler resident Craig Mellon.

According to Fresno County Sheriff's detectives, a man in his 20's opened fire on the two males, taking their lives.

The suspect then drove off and within an hour was spotted in the city of Reedley.

"We received suspect information which was broadcasted to our allied agencies. Reedley Police heard our broadcast and they located our suspect." said Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

He led police on a pursuit that ended in the outskirts of Fowler.

Investigators said the suspect tried evading but crashed into a train near DeWolf and Manning, where he died.

"When something like this happens it is going to shock our community," said Fowler Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

The relationship between the victims and suspect has not been made clear, but law enforcement confirmed the family living inside the home had moved their recently.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of domestic violence.

"If you see signs of domestic violence or domestic disputes, please speak up because often times the victims don't have the strength to do so," said Alcaraz.

Those living in the neighborhood, Craig Mellon said the town will now pull together for the victim's family.

"The Fowler people will be praying for this family and hoping for the best," he said.

Investigators urge anyone with any information regarding this case to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
