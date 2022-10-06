Police investigating deadly shooting near hamburger stand in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in front of a west central Fresno hamburger stand.

It happened after one this morning outside the Triangle Burger on Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive.

Police say a group of people had gathered at the location and there was some sort of an argument.

That's when someone pulled out a gun and shot the man in his 30s..

Officers found the victim just down the block at Parkway and Iota. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are searching for a suspect at this time.

But Lt. Robert Dewey told Action News, they don't have much to go on.

"The only suspect information we have are some possible black male adults who left northbound in a black car," said Dewey.

Police are interviewing witnesses, and are looking for any video from the area.

Triangle Burger was closed at the time of the shooting.