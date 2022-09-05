18-year-old shot while trying to sell marijuana in west central Fresno, police say

Police say the victim had driven into the area and was trying to sell marijuana to people when the suspect approached his car.

Police say the victim had driven into the area and was trying to sell marijuana to people when the suspect approached his car and fired several rounds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in west central Fresno.

It happened after 1 Monday morning in the area of Valentine and Cambridge.

The victim was hit several times.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he's being treated for his injuries.

Detectives are speaking with the victim at the hospital.

A suspect description has not yet been released.