Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 40's has been hospitalized after being shot in the upper body in northeast Fresno.Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on N. Fifth St. near Sierra Avenue, and it appears that a family argument led to the shooting.The suspect has been detained and is cooperating with investigators.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.