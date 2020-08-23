FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 40's has been hospitalized after being shot in the upper body in northeast Fresno.
Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on N. Fifth St. near Sierra Avenue, and it appears that a family argument led to the shooting.
The suspect has been detained and is cooperating with investigators.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News