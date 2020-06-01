Man taken to the hospital after being shot in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in northwest Fresno Monday afternoon.Fresno police say he was shot on the corner of Dovewood and Valentine.It is currently unknown how many times the man was hit, but authorities say seven to eight gunshots were fired.The Northwest Policing District for the Fresno Police Department is located near where the shooting occurred and officers there heard the gunfire, leading to their quick response.The man was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.There is no suspect description at this time.