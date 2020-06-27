FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunmen who opened fire and shot four people at a northwest Fresno party Saturday night.
The shooting happened at a house on Pico near Hughes just before 11:30 p.m.
Officers say two suspects were hiding in the shadows of a neighboring home when they came out and opened fire on the partygoers.
After firing off several rounds, the gunmen ran off before anyone could identify or get a description of them.
Three victims suffered some minor injuries and the other was hit in the torso, but he is expected to survive his injuries.
Police don't have any leads on a motive for the shooting and they are now reviewing witness statements to try and identify the suspects.
4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News