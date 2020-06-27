4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunmen who opened fire and shot four people at a northwest Fresno party Saturday night.The shooting happened at a house on Pico near Hughes just before 11:30 p.m.Officers say two suspects were hiding in the shadows of a neighboring home when they came out and opened fire on the partygoers.After firing off several rounds, the gunmen ran off before anyone could identify or get a description of them.Three victims suffered some minor injuries and the other was hit in the torso, but he is expected to survive his injuries.Police don't have any leads on a motive for the shooting and they are now reviewing witness statements to try and identify the suspects.