Man suffers critical injuries after being shot in head in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the head Saturday night in northwest Fresno.

Officers say the victim was a passenger in a car driving near Tulare and Maple around 10 p.m.

A suspect vehicle pulled in front of the victim's car and a suspect leaned out of the car and started shooting.

The gunfire hit the victim in the head and the suspect vehicle sped off.

Medics were called and they rushed the victim to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
Video shows Jeep hitting protester at Visalia march over death of George Floyd
Central California coronavirus cases
National Guard deployed to LA amid violent protests
ABC7 reporter Carlos Granda hit with tear gas as chaos spreads to Beverly Hills
Several Target stores closing in the Bay Area amid protests
Cornerstone Church reopens doors Sunday morning with capacity limit
Show More
3 arrested for drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
Los Angeles protests over George Floyd's death turn violent
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Protesters gather in Fresno over death of George Floyd
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News