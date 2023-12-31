Shooting at Yolo Sushi Bar & Karaoke strikes one employee

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating what led to a disturbance that left one man shot in Southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened at the Yolo Sushi Bar & Karaoke on Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue just after 11 pm Saturday.

Police say a disturbance happened inside the restaurant and continues outside.

A weapon was fired multiple times, striking a 21-year-old man working inside the restaurant.

The victim was hit in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released suspect information and are investigating.