Shooting at Yolo Sushi Bar & Karaoke strikes one employee

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating what led to a disturbance that left one man shot in Southeast Fresno.
The shooting happened at the Yolo Sushi Bar & Karaoke on Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue just after 11 pm Saturday.
Police say a disturbance happened inside the restaurant and continues outside.
A weapon was fired multiple times, striking a 21-year-old man working inside the restaurant.
The victim was hit in the leg and taken to a local hospital.
Police have not released suspect information and are investigating.