Suspect wanted for firing shots in central Fresno

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Authorities are asking for your help tracking down suspect for a shooting in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are asking for your help tracking down suspect for a shooting in Central Fresno.

Police releasing these photos of a suspect accused of opening fire in the area of Lansing Avenue and Fresno Street on February 10th.

Investigators describe the man to be about six-foot-tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a red baseball hat, black sweatshirt and pants.

He was seen getting into a dark colored SUV believed to be an early 2000s model Chevy or GMC.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police.

