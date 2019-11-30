Bookmark this! Some Cyber Monday deals are coming, and some deals are already here.
With Thanksgiving on the 28th, 2019 is the shortest holiday season in six years, and retailers are trying hard to attract shoppers on Cyber Monday through Cyber Week.
Still, more than 165 million U.S. consumers will shop over Thanksgiving weekend, and holiday retail sales are estimated to reach approx. $730 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.
The top reasons consumers are planning to shop? Around 65% say "the deals are just too good," according to the NRF. And this season, they're expected to spend big -- an average of $1,047.83 per person.
Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.
Happy shopping!
More Cyber Monday links will be added as they become available.
Amazon
Cyber Monday
Walmart
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Target
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Best Buy
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Macy's
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Verizon
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Kohl's
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Ulta Beauty
Cyber Monday | Find a store
GameStop
Cyber Monday | Find a store
eBay
Cyber Monday
Costco
Cyber Monday | Find a store
AT&T
Cyber Monday | Find a store
T-Mobile
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Dick's Sporting Goods
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Home Depot
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Lowe's
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Big Lots
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Newegg
Cyber Week
Barnes & Noble
Cyber Monday | Find a store
DSW
Cyber Monday | Find a store
JCPenney
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Zales
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy online sales
