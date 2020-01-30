shopping

Smart & Final Extra opens in Hanford, here's what's new

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new, larger Smart and Final store is now open in Hanford.

Smart and Final Extra is located on 11th Avenue north of Lacey Boulevard.

The grocery store chain has been in the city since the 1970s, but their new store is nearly three times as big as their last location.

The company says the new store has added thousands of new products, including a bakery and bulk food items and ready-to-eat oven-roasted chickens.

Smart and Final said managers have brought employees from the first location to the new store and have hired new associates.
