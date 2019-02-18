SHOPPING

West Shaw store of Payless begins liquidation sale, all shoes are 20 percent off

FILE -- Payless ShoeSource store (KGO-TV)

The Payless store on West Shaw Avenue in Fresno has already begun its going-out-of-business sale, as the retailer prepares to file for bankruptcy later this month.

All accessories at the store are 40% off and all shoes are 20% off.

Payless ShoeSource is planning to close more than 2,000 stores because of its financial troubles, according to reports.

The company has been trying to find a new buyer. A group of creditors saved Payless in 2017, the last time the company filed for bankruptcy.
