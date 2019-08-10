FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The doors at 'The Shop at KLSD' are opening a new chapter for owner Alexandra Register.
"I really wanted the opportunity to contribute positively to the growth of downtown Fresno and bringing our positivity and happiness down here and connect with people in real life," said Alexandra Register, KLSD owner.
The storefront in the Peerless Building along Broadway sells the items her online shop makes.
Whimsy sayings are posted and her signature "Be a good human" shirt is on sale.
"Women's apparel, children's apparel, accessories, home goods, local artists, local jewelry makers, just a lot of cool eclectic things that make me happy that I want to share with everybody else," Register said.
The new shop is just part of KLSD's growth. Register expanded her previous operation where she fulfills orders for brides and personal gifts around the country.
"E-commerce is our backbone so whatever I did I wanted it to house my entire brand. So we take 3,000 feet here in the Peerless building and about 2500 is our online operation," Register said.
KLSD has a major online presence where they sell items and connect with people.
They've also launched a lifestyle component with videos that cover topics from exercise to parenthood.
She says, "The real mission is just to create that positive change and create community because if I'm not doing that it's not worth it."
She plans to have community workshops and classes every month to connect people.
You can check out the shop, the local and handmade goods when "The Shop at KLSD" opens August 16. The public is welcome to attend the grand opening.
Woman-owned business expands to Downtown Fresno
SHOPPING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News