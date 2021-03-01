Police searching for 2 suspects who fired shots at west central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shots were fired at an apartment complex in west central Fresno late Sunday night, police say.It happened just before midnight at Clinton and Valentine Avenues.Fresno police say two men dressed in dark clothing fired several gunshots toward an apartment unit. Shell casings were found in an alley.One bullet ricocheted off a parked car, and another went through an apartment window."We have several subjects that were inside the residence. When the shots were fired, we had several occupants come out and try to determine where the gunfire was coming from. That's when they observed a pair of individuals heading south on foot from this location," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.No one was hurt.Investigators are looking for surveillance videos to try to help identify the suspects.