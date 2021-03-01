shots fired

Police searching for 2 suspects who fired shots at west central Fresno apartment

Shots were fired at an apartment complex in west central Fresno late Sunday night, police say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shots were fired at an apartment complex in west central Fresno late Sunday night, police say.

It happened just before midnight at Clinton and Valentine Avenues.

Fresno police say two men dressed in dark clothing fired several gunshots toward an apartment unit. Shell casings were found in an alley.

One bullet ricocheted off a parked car, and another went through an apartment window.

"We have several subjects that were inside the residence. When the shots were fired, we had several occupants come out and try to determine where the gunfire was coming from. That's when they observed a pair of individuals heading south on foot from this location," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for surveillance videos to try to help identify the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralcrimeshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fight leads to fatal crash in Orange Cove
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
1 arrested for firing shots in Visalia, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after shooting in southeast Fresno
19-year-old shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Family of 24-year-old woman killed in Madera County searching for answers
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fight leads to fatal crash in Orange Cove
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in central Fresno
Father and son reflect on making history with Fresno Fire Department
Show More
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Globes win
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
More TOP STORIES News