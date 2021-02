EMBED >More News Videos A 75-foot pine tree crashed into Jessica Reed's Oakhurst home just as the man finishing off her remodeling stepped outside.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sierra National Forest has extended its closure while crews continue to repair damage brought on by the devastating Creek Fire and the recent Mono wind event.The closure has been extended until March 19.Fire lines once used to protect communities are being erased to prevent a future natural disaster.Officials say some parts of the forest could remain closed until the summer.