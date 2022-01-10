power outage

Thousands of Sierra Nevada residents remain without power after December storm

EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of Sierra Nevada residents remain without power after December storm

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of residents in the Sierra Nevada west of Lake Tahoe are still without running water, heat or power.

That's after a powerful storm last month dumped heavy snow that downed trees and damaged electrical equipment.

The outages began on December 26 after a storm that was part of a record month of snow for the region.

PG&E says the vast majority of households have their power back, but crews are still working to restore electricity to nearly seven-thousand customers.

"Hopefully they'll get it done fast. Seems like they're doing a pretty good job getting moving things along. I mean it's pretty amazing really," says resident Jim Christofferson.

Officials say the prolonged outage has been especially hard for people with disabilities or health issues who use electric medical devices.

Even those with generators say it's been a long wait for their power to be restored.

Crews have also been in the area working to clear downed trees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoesnow stormlake tahoepower outagestormweathersierra nevadastorm damage
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Power out for 1,100 Madera Co. homes after crash takes down power pole
Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers out of power in Fresno and Clovis
Power out for thousands across Central CA due to storm
Hundreds lose power in Madera Ranchos area
TOP STORIES
Fresno police arrest gang member in brutal murder of homeless man
Man found with gunshot wound inside crashed car in southeast Fresno
Police identify man killed in Fresno apartment complex shooting.
Woman killed in central Fresno shooting over the weekend
CA health care workers won't have to isolate if asymptomatic
Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
Show More
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Santa Barbara County firefighter killed while skiing at China Peak
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Visalia student arrested for allegedly threatening school shooting
COVID testing continues as FUSD prepares for return to campus
More TOP STORIES News