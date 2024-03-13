Snowpack at seasonal average, drier conditions to come

With sprinkles across the Valley Tuesday morning, snow levels at higher elevations are expected to stay above 6,000 ft., bringing 8-12 inches of fresh snow.

And with warmer temperatures looming, the season could be shifting to drier conditions.

"The next ten days or so, we're going to see below-normal precipitation. It does look like an extended dry period is going to occur after today, said David Spector, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But that doesn't mean we are done with our rain season or snow totals just yet.

We could see more rain in late March, something ski resorts are hoping for.

"If you have four or five weeks in a row where it's 75-80 degrees in Fresno and the coast, then you're going to see business begging to drop off, and then it will end up closing with several feet of snow on the ground," said Tim Cohee, President of China Peak.

And although weather patterns can shift spring and summer are coming in at a steady pace.

"Our April-June outlook calls for above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation," explained Spector.

Looking ahead, ski resorts are hoping April showers will bring May flowers, saying that having a perfect ski season is nearly impossible.

"This is my 14th year with China Peak. We had one perfect year, where it snowed every Wednesday. It never snowed on the weekend, and it was one of those perfect years where we had everything perfect," added Cohee.

March's forecast is calling for the majority of the month to be dry, but Meteorologists are tracking some disturbances from late March into Easter.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.