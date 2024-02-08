Sierra snowpack at 65% average after recent storms

Because of the excessive amount of rain last year, large amounts of water were stored in reservoirs throughout the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Winter Weather Advisories continue in the Sierra and snow totals will continue to build, with snow levels dropping to about 3,000 feet overnight.

Operation snowflake will be in effect for both the Tejon and Tehachapi Pass, with 1-3 inches of snow possible on Interstate 5.

"We're monitoring it and if there's enough snow that it is determined to be necessary to close the roadway, then we would close it," said Allison Colburn, with Caltrans District 7.

Wednesday morning snow levels were around 4,500 feet, by Thursday morning a light dusting of snow is expected on the Grapevine, as low as 1,100 feet.

"We don't allow chains on I-5 through the Tejon Pass, there's no really safe place for people to pull over and put the chains on, and it's really just the summit we're concerned about," explained Colburn.

This year's snowpack is 40-45% below the seasonal average, with around 11 inches of water content on the ground.

"Looking at the snowpack, it's about 5 feet deep right now. What does that mean? That means we have about 65% of average of current water content," said Steven Haugen, a watermaster with Kings River Water Association.

Haugen says more rain and snow is needed for the season.

A stark difference compared to what we saw last year.

"About a 230% water year, right now we are looking at 60-70% water year, so dramatically different," explained Haugen.

Because of the excessive amount of rain last year, large amounts of water were stored in reservoirs like Pine Flat and throughout the Central Valley.

