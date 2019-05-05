175 kids with special needs get the full prom experience

Each honored guest got the full prom experience from hair and makeup for prom queens to shoe shines and boutonnieres for prom kings.
It all started as an idea for a high school senior project.
'An Evening To Treasure' proved to be just that as prom kings and queens didn't miss a beat on the dance floor.
"I'm just having fun with my friends and having a good time," said Lauren Voorhees, one attendee.
Miguel Benitez, an honored guest, said, "My favorite part is dancing."
Lili Bourgeois sparkled even without the glitter hairspray she added to her hair-do.
She said dancing with her friends is one of her favorite hobbies, so she couldn't miss the opportunity to cut a rug at prom.
Lili started her evening to treasure getting dolled up - hair, makeup, and no outfit is complete without a tiara and accessories.
The picture-perfect evening didn't end there.
She and her new buddies rolled to prom in style.
"I got to ride in a limo and I was dancing to Michael Jackson's Billie Jean," said Eddie Zubia.
Guest-turned-volunteer Alex Scheffey said he planned to help out as long as he can.
"Come out and volunteer. It's helpful. To people around me it's worth it," he said.
An Evening To Treasure founder Tatiana Freeland started the event two years ago while attending Minarets High.
"I realized my two sisters with special needs wouldn't get the chance to go to prom. So I thought, 'Well, maybe I could do this for my senior project."
Since then the event has flourished, even securing non-profit status.
Now a Grand Canyon University student, Tatiana works remotely with the help of family ad friends to raise funds for the free event.
"People come from all over the city to celebrate these teens and young adults, not because of their abilities or disabilities but for who they are," she says.
Because of the dinner set-up for parents, this night also served as an opportunity for families, with children with special needs, to come together.
The non-profit is always accepting donations.
You can go here to contribute.