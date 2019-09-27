society

Toddler best friends run towards each other for hug after week apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is what it's all about.

Two toddlers were caught on camera running toward each other in excitement after spending a week apart.

Joseph Owunodo and Falvio Rodriguez have been best friends since birth, according to Owunodo's mom.

The two have been inseparable ever since.

So, when Joseph left Fresno for a week their reunion proved to be one that tugged at the heartstrings.

In the video, Joseph and Falvio can be seen running towards each other and embracing in a hug. They then grab one another's hand and walk back to an apartment.

Joseph's mom says the 2-year-old boys are always this excited to see each other no matter how long they have been apart.
