Boy hit by van two months ago returns to northwest Fresno school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students formed a tunnel on the blacktop of Wilson Elementary in northwest Fresno Thursday morning waiting to surprise a classmate who has been away from his desk for two months.10-year-old Daniel Real was hit by a van while walking with his family back in October near Marks and Alamos Avenues.That news devastated Daniel's teacher, Tuwanda Harris."I just dropped to the floor, I was overwhelmed with emotion," she said. "I didn't think he was going to make it."Daniel was rushed to CRMC and eventually transferred to Valley Children's Hospital.Harris tells Action News he had a fractured skull, collapsed long, and lacerated liver."Seeing him lying there there, it took my breath away but I realized I had to get it together for him," she said.Her strength, along with Daniel's aunt's, Kellie Payne, helped the young boy take his first steps. A moment many in his family did not think they would ever see again."He's made a miraculous recovery and the fact that he's here with us today ... it's just a miracle," Payne said.The moment Daniel's classmates and teachers celebrated what they call a miracle by welcoming the fifth grader to return to school for theDaniel's classmates and teachers celebrated what they call a miracle, one that's allowing the fifth-grader to return to school for the first time.It's a warm welcome Daniel will never forget."Why did it make you feel good?""I see al my friends," he said.