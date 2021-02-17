California DMV sends woman Real ID card with photo of her wearing mask

A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.The Department of Motor Vehicles issued the license with a picture of Lesly Pilgrim wearing her face mask."I knew the picture was not going to be good because license pictures are never good. But I did not expect the picture to be with my mask on," Pilgrim said.Pilgrim said the day she went to the DMV for the photo, workers at the officers were very strict.She recalled not wanting to risk taking off her mask without explicit instructions for fear she'd be sent to the back of the line.When it was her turn to take her picture, the DMV employee took two photos, one of her still wearing the mask and a second picture without it.A spokesperson with the DMV said in this instance there was an oversight. The agency is now investigating how this may have happened.While the woman's Real ID is technically valid, the department would issue her a new one showing a photo without her mask.