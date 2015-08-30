RESOURCES

You don't have to wear a cape to be a hero! Caring and giving to others makes you a superstar! ABC30 anchors Margot Kim and Jason Oliveira host, "Children First: Community Heroes."This half-hour television special highlights positive stories in our community. Watch how hundreds of kids teamed up to clean up Fresno's Storyland. Meet a teenager who is learning how to become a leader while working with local media and leadership groups. Little girls cut their hair for a good cause. Teachers in Atwater open their hearts to help students in need. See how children and the entire community joined forces to support injured firefighter Pete Dern. You'll see other stories of teens demonstrating kindness and compassion.Children First is a year-long effort focusing on the challenges, problems and opportunities facing our youth in Central California. The program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations that work with kids. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Community Heroes," thirty-second public service announcements, and special stories on Action News. ABC30 thanks our partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.Fresno County Office of EducationValley Children's HospitalEducational Employees Credit UnionStorylandSoutheast Neighborhood Transformation TeamThe kNOw Youth MediaFreddy's Closet-Atwater High SchoolFresno City Firefighters Local 753Children With Hair Loss