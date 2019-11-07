Society

China sets daily limits on video games for young players

An undated photo shows a child playing a video game. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kids who play video games in China now have to worry about more than just beating the game. The government is instituting new rules on how much time gamers can play.

The new rules were announced Tuesday and first reported by the New York Times. They include no playing after 10 p.m., no more than 90 minutes of gaming during the week and three hours on the weekend, and a budget for people who want to buy add-ons like virtual weapons. Those extras can only amount to $57 per month.

The limits are an attempt by the Chinese government to to rein in the country's gaming industry. It generates more than $33 in annual revenue but is also blamed for rising health concerns. In China, gaming is being blamed for an increase of young people becoming nearsighted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildrenvideo gamechinau.s. & worldhobbies
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
Show More
Report: Fire Season in California expected to last through December
Long-awaited tribute to Vukovich auto racing family unveiled
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
Community helps residents evicted from Madera apartment complex
Hanford City Council OKs cannabis dispensary
More TOP STORIES News