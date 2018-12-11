LIFESTYLE

Failure is apart of life. How to help your kids bounce back when they mess up

EMBED </>More Videos

Failure ... it's a part of life that even young kids have to deal with. So how can you help your little ones bounce back when they mess up?

Failure ... it's a part of life that even young kids have to deal with. So how can you help your little ones bounce back when they mess up?

Research shows a parent's reaction to a child's failure has major implications. In one study, investigators interviewed fourth and fifth grade students and their parents. They found the way children perceived being smart was related to how their parents responded to their failures. Parents who saw failure as debilitating were more likely to have kids who believed intelligence was fixed. Experts say when your child makes a mistake, like getting a bad grade on a test, don't immediately try to bail them out.

"There's learning that happens when children experience some challenges academically, in a way that may not happen if the parents become involved and want to make sure that every answer is correct."

When kids fail ask them how they're feeling about their setback. Let them be open and honest. When you give advice, don't focus on their abilities. Instead, concentrate on what they can learn from the experience. Emphasize that failure is just a chance to grow. And remember, it's your reaction that may have the most impact!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylifestyle
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIFESTYLE
New businesses open in Kingsburg just in time for the holiday season
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
Have you ever wanted to skydive over Yosemite? Now you can
More lifestyle
SOCIETY
Toys for Tots
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Fresno
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Immigrant families reunited in LA for the holidays
More Society
Top Stories
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Flu shots urged before season peaks
Man to face charges after shootout that killed K-9 Bane
Driver injured after smashing into fire hydrant in north Fresno
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Students at Clovis North held in classrooms amid investigation
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Show More
High School football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Officers reflect on value of K-9 partners following death of Tulare Co. police dog
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
K-9 partner Bane, ballistic vest credited with saving Tulare police officer's life
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
More News