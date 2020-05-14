Fresno County/CAL Fire announce video contest to promote fire safety and prevention

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cal Fire and Fresno County Fire are inviting all students from K-12th grade to participate in a fire safety video contest.All you have to do is produce a 30-second to three-minute video that promotes fire safety or fire prevention.The deadline to submit a video is June 1, and the categories will go as follows: Kindergarten-Grade 3, Grades 4-6, Grades 7-8, and grades 9-12.Participants are also asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines in their videos as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.You can submit your video to Fire Prevention Specialist Stacey Nolan at Stacey.nolan@fire.ca.gov.The winning videos will be posted on Fresno County and CAL Fire's social media pages.