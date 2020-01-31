soldier surprise

VIDEO: Fresno sixth-grader surprised by military father at school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sixth-grader at McKinley Elementary School in Fresno was surprised by her dad while at school after he'd been deployed for more than six months.

Video shared on Facebook by Central Unified shows Roselyn Tompkins shocked to see her father, Master Sgt. Landon Tompkins, when he showed up during lunchtime.

School administrators called Roselyn to the front of the room, and that's when her dad suddenly came around the corner.

Roselyn's classmates cheered as she and her father hugged.

Master Sgt. Tompkins is a member of the 144th Fighter Wing and has been serving in Qatar for the last six months.

Welcome home!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno centralfresnosocietymilitaryfresnosoldier surprisecentral unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the 1st time
Soldier dresses as firefighter to surprise young son
Hurricanes help sailor surprise father after months-long deployment
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist creates stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
4 teens in hospital after shooting in Merced
3 men steal $4K, beer from Terra Bella store at gunpoint
Fresno neighbors rush in to protect kids after dad shoots mom
Recreational pot sale is finally coming to Fresno
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Show More
Elderly man in wheelchair in critical condition after crash with car in central Fresno
LIVE: End of Trump impeachment trial in sight
Shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago, officials say
Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on flight
Michael Bloomberg to make Fresno campaign stop
More TOP STORIES News