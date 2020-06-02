society

Fresno students play music for healthcare workers outside of CRMC

Ten students performed for the healthcare worker at the hospital, which is most of the music class.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some talented young musicians used their skills to entertain and show their support for some of Fresno's essential workers.

Bullard Talent's Mariachi Band played several selections for the staff at Community Regional Medical Center on Monday.

They got the idea to play the free concert from a parent who works at the hospital.

"It's so important. It's so important to get the community involved, to get the kids involved. Let them know we will go on. We will press on. Just a positive experience for everyone," said Fresno Unified music teacher Pamela Galicia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of the students' previous concerts have been canceled.

