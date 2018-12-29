Several services will take place next week to honor slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, who was killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.Two Honor Guard Viewings will be held on Friday, Jan. 4 at the Newman Community Meeting Room and the Salas Brothers Funeral Home.Funeral services will take place at CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to Lakewood Memorial Park.COMPLETE LIST OF SERVICES TO HONOR CORPORAL RONIL SINGH:Newman Community Meeting Room1200 Main Street - Newman, CA9 a.m. to 12 p.m.Salas Brothers Funeral Home419 Scenic Drive - Modesto, CA5 p.m. to 9 p.m.CrossPoint Community Church1301 12th Street - Modesto, CA10 a.m.After the funeral, an honor guard procession will take Corporal Singh to Lakewood Memorial Park.900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA