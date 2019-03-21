Society

Gov. Newsom wants to charge you $10 a month to help clean up contaminated water

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to ABC7 in Sacramento, Calif. on March 13, 2019.

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas.

His plan will face resistance from some Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Up to 1 million Californians are estimated to have some type of contaminated or unclean water coming through their taps that can cause health issues.

Newsom has called it a "moral disgrace and a medical emergency."

He wants to impose new fees on water customers and animal and dairy farms to pay for public water improvements.

It's nearly identical to a measure that failed last session.

A competing proposal by Democratic Sen. Anna Caballero would use money from the state's multibillion-dollar surplus to create a trust fund to pay for water improvements.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societygavin newsomwatercontaminated water
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman pulled over for possible DUI hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Atwater
Shelter-in-place for 2 cities due to benzene levels at ITC
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
Show More
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
More TOP STORIES News