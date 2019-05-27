Society

Home Depot employees build walker for 2-year-old boy out of PVC pipe

Employees at a Georgia Home Depot are being praised for helping out a 2-year-old boy who has trouble getting around.

Logan has Hypotonia, which affects his muscle tone and makes walking a problem.

His parents weren't sure whether insurance would cover a walker to help him, so they turned to YouTube where they found a tutorial on how to make a walker out of PVC pipe.

When they went to Home Depot looking for the items, employees told them to go out for ice cream and come back in an hour.

When Logan and his family came back, they found employees made the walker themselves, and even included Logan's name on it -- all at no cost.

Logan's mom said she couldn't believe they were willing to do that for her son.
