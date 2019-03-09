latino life

Latino Life: AB3 Foundation Raising Scholarship Money With Baile (Dance)

By Aurora Diaz
If you are into cumbias and corridos, head to Dinuba. The AB3 Foundation is holding its annual Andrew Bedoya Memorial Scholarship Dance on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Dinuba Memorial Hall.

The foundation was formed to honor the memory of Andrew Bedoya, who was killed in a car accident in 2015 just weeks after graduating from Fresno State.

The Dinuba resident was known for his big heart and commitment to youth sports. Andrew had planned on becoming a History teacher.

His father, Edward Bedoya, family and friends formed the AB3 Foundation to raise money for scholarships in his honor.

In the past three years, the Foundation has awarded 43 scholarships to local students totaling $30,000! The Foundation has also assisted local youth sports teams.
Fresno State Quarterback Marcus McMaryion is a supporter and has donated items to the silent auction.

Edward Bedoya joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios on March 7, 2019, to discuss the fundraiser which will include entertainment by Califas and Balazzo.

Tickets are $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at the door.

Call (559) 859-8290 for ticket information or check out the AB3 Foundation page here https://www.facebook.com/ab3foundation/
