Latino Life: Golfing With Peace Officers

By Aurora Diaz
They keep the peace and help put school supplies into the hands of children.

Members of the Fresno County chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association are inviting you to golf with them. Sign up for their 10th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Tee off is Friday, May 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.

Ruben Diaz is NLPOA's Fresno County chapter President and Armando Hindman is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the group.

They joined reporter Gilbert Magallon on Latino Life to discuss the mission of the NLPOA and the purpose of the fundraiser.

The group raises thousands every year for student scholarships. They also help local schools with supplies and coats for children in need.

Fresno County NLPOA - 10th Annual Golf Tournament
Friday, May 17, 2019
(559) 360-4974
https://www.fresnonlpoa.org/
