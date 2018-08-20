Latino Life: Hawaiian Paradise in Fresno at Luau of Love

A Hawaiian paradise awaits you in Downtown Fresno! Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is hosting its annual Luau of Love featuring Polynesian dancing, food, and silent auction items.The event is Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Arte Americas. Get ticket informationor call (559) 268-0000. Angels of Grace CEO Lisa Casarez joined Latino Life host Vanessa Vasconcelos in our ABC30 studios to share details on the fundraiser and the mission of the agency that helps local children.