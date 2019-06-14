Local businesses gearing up for busy Father's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Omelets, prime rib and more will be served up at the Elbow Room this Father's Day.The restaurant will increase its staff and roll out the red carpets for dads."I promised all my dad friend we would try to bump them up into the same category as moms, only they don't really qualify. But seriously Father' Day has become a great day particularly for breakfast and brunch," said Michael Shirinian, The Elbow Room.The restaurant will also have father's day menu for dinner. Reservations are recommended.The National Retail Federation says on average People are expected to spend $139 dollars on dad. The most popular gift is a card, followed by an outing. The Fresno grizzlies have prepared a whole weekend just for dad.It's lowriders weekend at Chukchansi Park with a car show Saturday and Sunday."You get to watch triple a baseball and watch the Grizzlies take to the field. You can also take the kids to our brand new splash park and enjoy that. There are so many things to do at a Grizzlies game," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President.There's also an all you can eat barbecue Sunday in the Cantina. The cost is $32.You can choose to stay cool and enjoy some brews and laughs at the Rad Dad comedy show at Full Circle Brewing The Olympic in Tower."I think being a dad is a full-time job and it's a lot of work. I think on Father's Day you should be celebrated and what a great idea to have some laughs and celebrate yourself," said Jerry Medrano, Full Circle The Olympic."The show starts at 8 pm and costs $15.Valley fathers say while a day out with dad is fun, sometimes the best gift doesn't cost much."I just want to spend some time with my kids and my family that's all I need," said father Joe Guerrero of Fresno.