Man returns wallet to stranger's son caught on doorbell camera

TOMBALL, Texas --
A family got a wonderful surprise when a stranger who showed up on their doorstep was actually good Samaritan.

A man by the name of Oscar was caught on a Ring doorbell camera returning a lost wallet with everything still inside.

The family says their son's wallet was lost until Oscar dropped by, which brought the family to tears.

Oscar says he just wanted to do the right thing, but the dad now wants to find Oscar and thank him personally.

