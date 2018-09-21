STRIKE

Sun-Maid raisin employees still on strike over health care costs

Hundreds of employees at the Sun-Maid raisin plant in Kingsburg are still off the job.

KINGSBURG, Calif. --
They are now in their second week of a strike opposing Sun-Maid proposals to increase their health care costs.

Late Thursday the company announced it will waive the monthly hours required for health insurance coverage to all striking workers for the month of September.

Workers have been picketing since last Monday when contract negotiations between the company and the Teamsters Union broke down.

Sun-Maid claims the union leaders have not been willing to meet to discuss possible solutions but the Teamsters union is calling those claims false.

Sun-Maid released a statement saying in part, "We urge the union to resume productive discussions so we can resolve this strike quickly and fairly for everyone involved."
