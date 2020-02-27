Tulare Western Dean of Students Rudy Carrasco dies after car crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rudy Carrasco, the Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School, died after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, school officials tell Action News.Officials say another driver ran a stop sign and hit Carrasco's car. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later passed.Carrasco began his career at Tulare Western as an athletic director in 1997. He became the Dean of Students in 2006.The Tulare Joint Union High School District released the following statement Thursday: