Tulare Western Dean of Students Rudy Carrasco dies after car crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rudy Carrasco, the Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School, died after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, school officials tell Action News.
Officials say another driver ran a stop sign and hit Carrasco's car. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later passed.
Carrasco began his career at Tulare Western as an athletic director in 1997. He became the Dean of Students in 2006.
The Tulare Joint Union High School District released the following statement Thursday:
"The Tulare Joint Union High School District is mourning the loss of one of its schools administrators, Rudy Carrasco. Rudy began his tenure at Tulare Western High School as an Athletic Director & Physical Education teacher in October of 1997. There he served our students by working with teachers, coaches, and administrators that achieved winning seasons and valley championships in a variety of sports.
In 2006, he became Tulare Western's Dean of Students. Rudy had continued to work in this position representing Tulare Western High School as he served all students, parents, co-workers, and the community in an administrative capacity.
The District knows Rudy as a loving father, son, brother, and dedicated employee. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Rudy's family. Rudy will be truly missed."
