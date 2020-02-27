Society

Tulare Western Dean of Students Rudy Carrasco dies after car crash, officials say

Carrasco began his career at Tulare Western as an athletic director in 1997. He became the Dean of Students in 2006. (Tulare Joint Union High School District)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rudy Carrasco, the Dean of Students at Tulare Western High School, died after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday night, school officials tell Action News.

Officials say another driver ran a stop sign and hit Carrasco's car. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later passed.

Carrasco began his career at Tulare Western as an athletic director in 1997. He became the Dean of Students in 2006.

The Tulare Joint Union High School District released the following statement Thursday:

"The Tulare Joint Union High School District is mourning the loss of one of its schools administrators, Rudy Carrasco. Rudy began his tenure at Tulare Western High School as an Athletic Director & Physical Education teacher in October of 1997. There he served our students by working with teachers, coaches, and administrators that achieved winning seasons and valley championships in a variety of sports.

In 2006, he became Tulare Western's Dean of Students. Rudy had continued to work in this position representing Tulare Western High School as he served all students, parents, co-workers, and the community in an administrative capacity.

The District knows Rudy as a loving father, son, brother, and dedicated employee. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Rudy's family. Rudy will be truly missed."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytularesociety
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 current cases of coronavirus confirmed in Calif.
Funeral honoring firefighter Patrick Jones to be held in Tulare
Sanger Unified warning parents of man trying to lure students
Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Stocks go on a wild ride as virus threatens economic damage
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on 110 Fwy.
Show More
Man's best friend helping Fresno Co. Navy veteran through service dog organization
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Madera, Mariposa County School Districts holding job fair Thursday
Video: SKorea business sprays disinfectant due to coronavirus
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
More TOP STORIES News