Useful morning habits

Do you have a work to do list?

It's important not only to have a to-do list but ensure it's in the right order.

First thing in the morning, create a list with your long-term and hardest goals on the top and easier ones on the bottom. This order will keep reminding you what is most important and you'll have the most energy to tackle the harder items in the morning.

Caffeine first thing in the morning might be giving you a boost, but it can also cause early burn out. Save your morning cup for later when you'll need it most.

And set timers. Designate 45 to 50-minute blocks for your work, and follow these with mini breaks. Stand up and walk around the office, or better yet step outside. This method was found to boost productivity by settling that restless "sitting at a desk" feeling.

One study found 71 percent of participants also felt more focused upon returning from these breaks.

Finally, avoid multitasking.

While tempting, it can set your whole day back. Research conducted at Stanford University confirmed multitasking is less productive than doing a single thing at a time.
