FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Don't be surprised if you see people in blue vests walking around neighborhoods in the spring of 2020.
Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability and its partner organizations are educating families about the 2020 Census.
Having households fill out the 2020 Census is the goal but it will not be easy. The Central Valley is home to many populations considered "Hard-to-Count."
Luis Huerta Silva is a Civic Engagement Coordinator with Leadership Counsel. He says some examples of hard-to-count populations include communities where there are immigrants, multi-family homes, renters and areas with inadequate internet access.
Black communities, Latino communities, children ages 0-5 and single-parent homes are also considered difficult to count. Under the leadership of Sierra Health Foundation, workers will use different skill sets to reach as many people as possible.
They cannot help them fill out the Census but they can educate them about the importance of filling out the form.
Money for communities is on the line. Silva says for every person counted in the Census, a community accesses $20,000 in federal funding for infrastructure, education, and public programs essential to quality of life.
Silva joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios December 11, 2019. They discussed outreach efforts and key deadlines for the 2020 Census.
April 1, 2020 is Census Day and households are encouraged to turn in their Census forms by April 30, 2020.https://californiacensus.org/
Valley Focus: Watch for the Blue Vests during 2020 Census
VALLEY FOCUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News