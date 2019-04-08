society

Valley photographer takes family portraits of children with autism

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley photographer made it her mission this weekend to help families with children with autism take family portraits.

Amanda Bailey says she is a parent of a child on the spectrum and understands how hard it is to find a photographer who is experienced in photographing children who may not do well in front of a camera.

Because of that, she decided to use her skills behind the lens to help capture those special moments for autism awareness month.

Bailey teared up while explaining why this is so important to her.

"It's okay that your child is different and umm not to assume that nobody understands what you're going through," she said.

The free photoshoots took place Saturday and Sunday at Roeding Park.

Bailey says she kept the sessions short and sweet to not overwhelm the kids.

