Society

President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey -- You never want to upstage the bride and groom at a wedding. But when you're President of the United States, it's impossible to fly under the radar.

President Donald Trump delivered the ultimate wedding gift when he dropped in on a MAGA-themed wedding on July 20 while visiting his Bedminster golf club. Video of POTUS' wedding crash was posted across social media and shared via Storyful.

Trump greeted the awestruck couple, identified in news reports as Nicole Perosi and PJ Mongelli, and took photos with them while a raucous crowd of guests chanted "USA, USA, USA" and "Trump, Trump, Trump".
VIDEO: President Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
President Trump greeted wedding guests at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resort on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.


According to NJ.com, the couple was engaged at Trump's golf club in 2017 and were hopeful the President would make an appearance at their wedding. Safe to say this is one wedding gift they won't be looking to regift.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybedminsterdonald trumpweddingspresident donald trumpwedding crasherswedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster, N.J.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News