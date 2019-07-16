Society

Wedding photographer's rant about iPhones at weddings goes viral

A wedding photographer's lament is going viral.

The complaint begins with, "To the girl with the iPhone..."

Hannah Stanley, the hired wedding photographer, was getting the money shot of the father walking his daughter down the aisle when an iPhone enters her frame.

She writes, "Not only did you ruin my shot, but you took this moment away from the groom, father of the bride, and the bride. What exactly do you plan on doing with that photo? Honestly. Are you going to print it out? Save it? No. You're not."



She has this advice for all guests: Stop viewing weddings through a screen, turn off your phone and enjoy the ceremony.

She adds, "Please, let me do my job."

We should mention, she did end up getting the shot.

Her post has gone viral, to both cheers and jeers, and has many talking about the trend of "unplugged weddings."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyiphonebig talkersphotographywedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News