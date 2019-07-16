Wedding photographer's rant about iPhones at weddings goes viral

A wedding photographer's lament is going viral.The complaint begins with, "To the girl with the iPhone..."Hannah Stanley, the hired wedding photographer, was getting the money shot of the father walking his daughter down the aisle when an iPhone enters her frame.She writes, "Not only did you ruin my shot, but you took this moment away from the groom, father of the bride, and the bride. What exactly do you plan on doing with that photo? Honestly. Are you going to print it out? Save it? No. You're not."She has this advice for all guests: Stop viewing weddings through a screen, turn off your phone and enjoy the ceremony.She adds, "Please, let me do my job."We should mention, she did end up getting the shot.Her post has gone viral, to both cheers and jeers, and has many talking about the trend of "unplugged weddings."