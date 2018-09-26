Wisconsin Angel Museum closes its doors after 20 years

A Wisconsin museum that holds the record for the world's largest collection of angels is closing its heavenly gates.Joyce Berg helped start the Angel Museum 20 years ago with her personal collection.She and her late husband started collecting in 1976, and she now holds the record for 13,165 angels.Even Oprah Winfrey donated about 600 angels to the museum.Joyce said they are closing due to lack of funds, membership, sponsors, and volunteers.The 87-year-old plans to keep some angels, but has hired an auction company to sell most of them."I placed these here with love and hoped that they could stay a long time. At least if they could stay together, that would be wonderful but we don't know what's going to really happen yet," Berg said.Berg said she hopes to catch up on some reading, including some angel books she hasn't had time to look over.The last day for the Angel Museum is Saturday, Sept. 29.