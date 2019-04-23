lottery

Wisconsin man, 24, claims $768.4M Powerball jackpot prize

NEW BERLIN, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million claimed that prize Tuesday.

Manuel Franco, 24, of West Allis, Wisconsin, bought the ticket last month at a Speedway on Beloit Road in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee. The jackpot was the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Franco, a Wisconsin native, said he was going to take the lump sum and said he was going to pay for a family member's college education if they wanted it.

The winning ticket was one of 10 tickets that Franco had bought after work. He forgot about the Powerball later that night and despite his co-workers talking about how the Powerball winner was from Wisconsin, he didn't think to check until he returned home. He checked tickets that he and his girlfriend purchased together, but those didn't win. However, the winning ticket was one of the 10 that he had bought after work.

Wisconsin is not a state that allows jackpot winnings to be claimed anonymously.

The winning numbers for the March 27 drawing were 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will win $100,000. It is the 17th time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Wisconsin since 1988.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
