Recovery continues for survivor of Madera County crash that killed 8

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- New details are emerging on the investigation into a Madera County crash that killed eight people, most of them farm workers.

The California Highway Patrol says the toxicology reports for both drivers showed drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash back on February 23rd on Avenue Seven near Road 22.

Authorities say the truck had sideswiped another vehicle seconds before crashing head on with a van.

The driver of the pick-up and seven farm workers in the van died.

The sole survivor, Benito Perez Mundo, is still recovering from his injuries.

He shared his appreciation for life in an interview with Univision 21.

Mundo spent two weeks in the hospital, where he had surgery after a fractured femur.

He says he does not remember the crash or the first few days following.

His doctors say, due to his head injury, he may never remember.

Mundo is now recovering at home and he thanks all of those who helped him and his family.