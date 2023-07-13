Hanford soup kitchen at risk of closing, in need of donations

A soup kitchen in the South Valley that's been serving free meals since 1986 is at risk of closing.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A soup kitchen in the South Valley that's been serving free meals since 1986 is at risk of closing.

The soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour in Hanford is open seven days per week.

It offers a warm meal once a day to anyone who walks in the door.

Typically, an average of 120 meals are served per day.

In the past few weeks, that number has risen to more than 170 meals per day.

The church usually covers any soup kitchen costs that are not covered by donations and grants.

But now, the church's additional funds have been exhausted and both the soup kitchen and the church are at risk of closing.

That means nearly 200 people every day will no longer have access to a free meal.

The soup kitchen is in desperate need of sponsors and cash donations as many were lost during the pandemic.

Volunteers are now needed to help bring in new sponsors.

The kitchen is short $50,000 in funding this year.

For more information or to make a donation, go to the church's website.