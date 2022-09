Man hit and killed by car in Orosi, CHP says

OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the South Valley town of Orosi.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 63, north of Avenue 413.

Officers say a 51-year-old Cutler man was driving a Chevy Equinox southbound on the 63 when a 60-year-old man crossing the road walked directly into his path.

The driver was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not hurt.