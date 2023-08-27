A Southeast Fresno Apartment complex needs your help identifying burglars who have vandalized the property.

Police looking to identify burglary suspects at Southeast Fresno apartments

The Kings Palace Apartment complex located on Balch and Winery Avenues has been targeted by thieves.

Surveillance video shows burglars stealing thousands of dollars worth of coins from the washer machines in the laundry facility.

Those with the Apartment complex say these criminals have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"We're looking at over $20,000, just to repair the machines was about $6-7k, on top of all the coins that were stolen and the damages to the laundry facility itself... the doors the cameras and everything," Property supervisor Judy Lopez said.

The apartment complex wants to offer a compensation reward if the suspects are found and caught.

The complex is working with the Fresno Police department to see if that could be possible.

Detectives do not have anyone identified at this time.